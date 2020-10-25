Man dies in Northumberland road collision

A man has died following a traffic collision in Northumberland.

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the A189 southbound between Bedlington station and Bebside.

This happened at about 8pm yesterday.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation into the collision and have asked witnesses to come forward. Officers are also interested in speaking to anyone who was driving nearby who have dashcam footage.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Ray Lowery from the force’s motor patrols said:

This was a tragic incident in which a pedestrian has sadly lost his life and our thoughts go out to this loved ones at this difficult time. Sgt Ray Lowery, Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police can be contacts by calling 101 or through the force's website, quoting log 894 24/10/20.