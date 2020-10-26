New management for Gateshead Metrocentre after Intu collapse

New management will take over the Metrocentre in Gateshead after the collapse of former owners Intu.

Sovereign Centros is promising 'a new era' for the North East’s biggest retail and leisure destination after being appointed to asset manage the centre on behalf of owners, the Metrocentre Partnership.

Property firm Savills will take on the responsibility for the on-site property management.

Sovereign Centros says there is £25 million available to improve the centre and the adjoining retail park.

Metrocentre management staff will pass to the new operators.

This is a very important day. We are delighted to be taking the centre over. There are clearly challenges for us all at this time but we want to take the centre back to where it was as ‘The Metrocentre’, which the local community was always very proud of. Our aim is to inject new life with vigour with different uses to ensure that it remains the place to come to for a very long time. Chris Geaves, Sovereign Centros Chief Executive

The new management said in a statement that they are in discussion with "a number of existing retailers who want to upsize", adding that this "goes to show how well they trade".