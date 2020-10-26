Safety scheme to reduce burglaries across County Durham and Darlington expands

A safety scheme across County Durham and Darlington is set to be expanded with the aim of reducing burglaries.

This summer, it was announced that Darlington (Northgate and North Road areas) and Horden were to receive a share of the Home Office’s £25 million Safer Streets Fund.

The areas were chosen because they both have high rates of crime, in particular, burglary.

As part of the scheme, a victim of burglary and those houses close by were given the go-ahead to have several security measures installed to help reduce the chances of it happening again.

Since its launch, there has been a fall in the number of burglaries in these areas, so the initiative is expanding.

The Office of the Durham Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner submitted the bids for these two areas to the scheme.

The scheme pays for victims to have window locks installed, internal lights put on a timer, double locks/deadlocks on external doors and external lights on a sensor.

In addition to these measures being installed by Darlington Borough Council and Durham County Council, police officers have been speaking to residents and distributing leaflets containing security and crime prevention advice.

This type of crime can have a huge impact on people, no-one should feel terrified to live in their own home. These changes should make a significant difference to the quality of life of residents living in these areas and ultimately make our streets safer. Chief Constable Jo Farrell, of Durham Constabulary

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service and the Victim Care and Advice Service (VCAS) are also supporting the initiative.