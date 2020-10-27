Darlington given £22m government funding to boost the local economy

Darlington has been given £22.3 million pounds to boost the local economy.

The funding is from the government's 'Towns Fund'. Darlington was one of 100 councils invited to submit a bid for a share of a national pot of £3.6 billion.

The council submitted its Town Investment Plan (TIP) to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, which has agreed to the plans.

The funding will be used to to help with regeneration schemes in the town centre; in North Road, in the area between the town centre and the Head of Steam Museum; and Victoria Road, including around the station and the cattle market.

The next stage will be to develop business plans for the projects, with proposals including:

The regeneration of the Northgate area, in partnership with the private sector, to create mixed housing and commercial space and improved public green space

The acquisition of key properties on Northgate, to protect heritage assets and create mixed use space

The creation of a linear park along the River Skerne, including improved public realm and appropriate mixed-use development

Investment in the Rail Heritage Quarter, including supporting the creation of a 26-mile walking and cycling route along the original Stockton and Darlington Railway line

Public realm and highways improvements in Victoria Road, in preparation for the redevelopment of the railway station and the development of the cattle mart site on Clifton Road

Investment in Skinnergate and The Yards, including shop front enhancements, residential development in Skinnergate and mixed-use facilities

The creation of adult learning space in the town centre and additional T Levels educational and skills space at the college

Part of the funding is made up of a successful bid for £1 million of Forward Funding, which was provided in September by the government as part of its proposals to boost the country’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.