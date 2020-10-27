Police in North Yorkshire are warning families to 'protect, respect and enjoy' Halloween and Bonfire Night.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of many organised events but police say there are still Covid-safe celebrations taking place. Officers are advising families against celebrating at home.

Police say that staying safe is not just about fire safety this year. They want to reduce the spread of coronavirus too.

Halloween and bonfire night will be different this year, with events cancelled and restrictions on who we can socialise with. But wherever you are and however you are affected by local restrictions, it’s important that people can still have fun while staying safe. Superintendent Mike Walker, North Yorkshire Police

Police say it's also important to consider people who don't celebrate Haloween or Bonfire Night.

It’s also important to remember that some people don’t enjoy Halloween or bonfire night and what you might think is fun can have a negative effect on other people’s lives. So we ask everyone to respect their neighbours and local communities, particularly during these uncertain times. Superintendent Mike Walker, North Yorkshire Police

Police say antisocial behaviour remains a 'key priority' for the police around this time of year and officers will be out and about to help keep our neighbourhoods as safe as possible.

The rules that keep us safe from Covid-19 every day apply just as strongly on Halloween. Stick to the rule of six, or support bubble depending on where you live, and remember that school bubbles do not apply outside school. Maintain social distancing, wear a face covering in any busy place, inside or out, and wash your hands regularly. Remember to take hand sanitiser if you go out. Richard Flinton, Chair of the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum

To reduce the risk to children and others and to combat the rise in infections, NYLRF are recommending that people do not go knocking on doors on Halloween or collect sweets from communal bowls.

They have recommended some alternatives:

Be creative: create a pumpkin trail where you live so everyone can join in without knocking on doors.

Be active: get dressed up and take a walk around your neighbourhood to see homes decorated for Halloween.

Be virtual: consider an online party with decorations, fancy dress and themed food. Play Halloween games, bake Halloween treats or tell spooky stories.

Be social: take pictures of your spooky costumes and activities to share on social media.

Be colourful: dress up the outside of your house with Halloween decorations for you and your neighbours to enjoy.

Be treat-wise: buy your own sweets to give to your children so they don’t miss out.

Be bright: if you carve a pumpkin, use a battery-powered light inside it to reduce the risk of fire.

Advice has been issued by the police and the fire service Credit: PA

The fire service is encouraging anyone planning to use fireworks to follow the Firework Code.

Whilst most people enjoy fireworks responsibly, in the wrong hands they can cause real misery. Remember that fireworks are explosives, and as such should be treated with respect and only used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and the Firework Code. North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Advice from the fire service includes:

Make sure you follow guidance on social distancing and restrictions on households mixing

Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable, and ensure it finishes before 11pm

Only buy fireworks which carry the CE mark, keep them in a closed box and use them one at a time

Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary

Light the firework at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back

Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

Never return to a firework once it has been lit

Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them

Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators

If you’re having a bonfire:

Check for hedgehogs and other wildlife before lighting your bonfire.

Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire.

Don’t build bonfires close to trees, hedges or sheds.

Don’t leave bonfires unattended.

Make sure that the bonfire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.