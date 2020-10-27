A North East based charity that provides food parcels to families to feed their children says demand is increasing as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

It comes as new figures reveal the North East has seen the biggest increase in child poverty since 2014.

'Spreading the Happiness' has sent out meals to thousands of Teesside families since 2011. Founder Shonette Bason says the unemployment and furlough during lockdown has added to the demand.

We've got an increasing amount of schools approaching us asking us can we help them, can they go on our list of hampers for the next holiday, which is obviously Christmas. Child food poverty has been around for a long time and it was concerning before, but now we've got people on furlough, we've got people being made redundant because businesses can't support their workforce... Shonette Bason

Michelle Ireson and her children used to benefit from the food parcels. She has volunteered at her own children's school, but she says she's worried that more Covid restrictions could lead to her family needing support again.

I have four children and a lot of them are older. They do need their food. It's very worrying and I do get nervous about it and think about it on a night time, because I don't think there's anywhere else I could go to get support with us both working. Michelle Ireson

New figures reveal the proportion of children living in child poverty in the North East increased by nine per cent between 2014 and 2019. All 12 North East councils were among the 20 local authorities with the highest increases in child poverty in the country.

Covid 19 has shone a very harsh spotlight on many existing issues. It has exacerbated it for many and of course one of the effects will be that many more children and young people face being pulled into poverty as a result of Covid.

The Teesside charity will continue providing food for young families, but as the pandemic continues demand is likely to increase.