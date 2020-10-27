New walk-through coronavirus testing facility opens at in South Tyneside

A new walk-through coronavirus testing facility has opened to the public at Jarrow Library in South Tyneside.

The Department for Health and Social Care says the facility is "part of the Government’s UK-wide drive to continue to improve the accessibility of coronavirus testing for local communities".

Testing is only available for those with coronavirus symptoms.

Symptoms include:

A high temperature

A new continuous cough

A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

Anyone with one or more of these symptoms is advised to book a test.

Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face covering throughout, including while travelling to and from the testing centre, which is accessible without a car.

Anyone attending an appointment at a walk-through test site will be provided with guidance on getting to and from the test site safely, with additional support for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

Testing at the new site is now underway, with appointments made available each day.