Police name pedestrian who died after Northumberland collision

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Northumberland has been named by police.

Emergency services were called to the A189 southbound between Bedlington station and Bebside, at 8pm on October 24.

A man died at the scene.

He has now been named by Northumbria Police as 33-year-old Anthony James Houghton who lived in the Blyth area of Northumberland.

Specially trained officers are supporting his family.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing with officers appealing for any witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Our officers are supporting Anthony’s family at this difficult time and we ask their privacy is respected. The investigation remains ongoing and we are asking for anyone who was in the area of the A189 Spine Road near Bedlington Station and may have witnessed the incident to get in touch – especially if they have dash-cam fitted. Sergeant Ray Lowery

Shortly after the collision, officers arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has since been released under investigation.