Drink driver lied about partner's death to have court case dismissed

A drink driver who lied about the death of his partner to have his court case dismissed has been jailed.

Graham Peter Nelson told magistrates under oath that he was forced to drive because his partner was having a medical emergency after he was stopped in Darlington last June.

The 40-year-old confirmed to the court that his partner who suffers from cystic fibrosis had since died.

As a result of the ‘extenuating’ circumstances, the district judge waived the mandatory driving ban resulting in no sentence being issued.

However, investigative officers say they had suspicions about Nelson’s claims and decided to "dig deeper".

After checks revealed that no death had been registered for his partner, officers visited the address and found the woman well.

Nelson, of Pintail Close, Darlington, was charged with perjury and pleaded guilty to willfully making a false statement when he appeared at Durham Crown Court on October 19.

This defendant has attempted to pervert the course of justice and avoid sentencing at court by heinously playing on his partner’s medical conditions to try to sway leniency with the court. “Perjury is a serious matter that strikes at the foundation of our justice system so I hope this serves as a warning for other people who may consider lying to us and the courts. Detective Constable Liam Robertson

He was sentenced to six months in prison, disqualified for 27 months and ordered to pay £122 victim surcharge.