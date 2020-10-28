Illegal fireworks crackdown leads to explosives haul discovery in Newcastle

A crackdown on the sale of illegal fireworks has led to the seizure of more than 9kg of explosives in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) and Newcastle City Council’s trading standards department executed a warrant at an address on Kenton Road in Newcastle on October 23.

They found 8.5kg of illegal fireworks inside the property and a further quantity of rockets inside a nearby vehicle.

Police found almost 9kg of illegal fireworks Credit: Northumbria Police

It followed reports the occupants had been advertising a selection of rockets, warrior and polaris selection boxes, and Grand Finale ‘cakes’ for sale via Facebook, with items priced up to £150.

Police are now warning the public that "lives will be put at risk" if unlicensed fireworks are illegally sold in our region.

We want to make sure people enjoy fireworks in a safe way and do not put themselves in danger. Buying fireworks from a non-registered trader poses all sorts of risks which is why we will be working alongside our partners to take action against anyone suspected of selling fireworks on the street or from their homes - as a strict license is required to do so. Neighbourhood Inspector Kevin Ashurst

The fire service says using fireworks is not the only issue. They say that storing them is also a serious risk.