Neil Warnock says Middlesbrough are 'getting things right'

Neil Warnock thinks Middlesbrough are getting things right after watching them earn three points against Coventry.

Despite playing 81 minutes without scoring and controlling much of the play, Middlesbrough kept plugging away and the game ended with a 2-0 victory that lifted them up to seventh in the Championship.

Britt Assombalonga's first of the season arrived when he finished off Sam Morsy's through pass and deep in stoppage time Djed Spence rounded goalkeeper Marko Marosi to finish the job.

Neil Warnock has a shortage of strikers and continues to explore the market for options.

It's been revealed Chuba Akpom will undergo a precautionary test for coronavirus after withdrawing from the squad through illness earlier in the day.

That's Britt when he is confident and the earlier (missed) header is Britt when he's not confident. I am looking away thinking 'oh my goodness'. Strikers thrive on goals and I am pleased with that. Neil Warnock

Warnock missed several matches earlier in the season after himself testing positive for Covid-19.