North East businesses feel the impact as student spending slows

Businesses across the North East are feeling the impact from a slow down in spending by students attending universities across the region.

ITV Tyne Tees has spoken to a number of business owners who have admitted they're concerned as a sector they could once rely on for regular business has suddenly tightened its belt.

£2.954bn is the amount universities and their students contribute yearly to the North East economy

Recyke y'bike sells lots of bikes to students Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Recyke y'bike, which operates out of both Durham and Byker in Newcastle, has been hit hard by the downturn in student spending.

The charity refurbishes bikes which have been donated before selling them at affordable prices so that it can donate bikes for free for those most in need.

It has found it is short of around £19 thousand pounds, compared to the same period last year.

They put that shortfall down to a lack of student spending.

September and October are our best performing months, they see us through the quiet winter months. But this year we're £19,000 down compared to September of the previous year so it's a big hit for us to take. We can probably get through to next Summer, operating the way that we are, even if we're making a small loss every month, if we make some big losses that situation will change Sara Newson, General Manager, Recyke y'bike

Statistics from the National Union of Students show why spending has been tightened:

Callum Wilson, a third-year politics student at Newcastle University, moved home during lockdown over concerns about his finances and the uncertainty over future employment prospects.

The downturn in spending isn't limited to Newcastle, either.

Businesses in both Durham and Middlesbrough, two areas with a large student population, have also seen a decline in trade from students.

The 'Cloth' fancy dress shop in Durham city centre has been running for three decades Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The Cloth fancy dress shop in the heart of Durham has been going for thirty years thanks to student nights out. This year the owner has seen student partying curbed by COVID-19, with not even Halloween bringing sales back to life.

Over summer was a non-event, I was actually closed more than I was open, it wasn't worth putting heating on for people coming in. For freshers week and leading up to Halloween, very quiet, there are no graduations, so no end of term parties, presidential elections nothing much going on there, normally I would be really rushed you know. Paul Ford, owner, Cloth fancy dress shop

It is a similar story for The Italian Job sandwich bar in Middlesbrough.

The business is usually very popular with students, but the owners believe lockdown and online learning is behind the falling numbers of student customers. As a result, the business has started offering online orders for delivery and say they've seen an uptake.

We did that knowing that students do use it, hoping that it would help, a lot of the drivers tell us it is students that are using it and I think a lot of them are doing remote learning and doing it sat on their laptops in their rooms, it's not ideal for local businesses really. Luca Foffano, The Italian Job sandwich bar

All three businesses know they're not unique in facing financial challenges - the difference this time is that the student spending they could once rely on has dried up.

