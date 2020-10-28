Police praise paramedics for saving stab victim 'minutes from death'

A team of paramedics have been praised by police after saving the life of a stab victim who was minutes from death.

Police were called to a flat in South Shields two days before Christmas last year after a man was beaten and stabbed.

Michael Wilson almost killed his victim following accusations that he had made advances towards his girlfriend.

The 30-year-old inflicted three knife wounds and punches, before kicking the man down a flight of concrete stairs.

Wilson was jailed for nine years.

Now, police have praised the ambulance staff who carried out an emergency thoracotomy close to the scene, which kept the victim alive.

Michael Wilson is a dangerous individual who could so easily have been faced with a potential murder charge. His victim had to have open heart surgery and was hospitalised for a week. There is absolutely no place for violent criminals such as Wilson in our society and he now begins a long period behind bars. Detective Sergeant Aidan Hall, Northumbria Police

The court heard the two men fell into dispute inside the Whiteleas Way flat following claims that the victim had made advances towards Wilson’s girlfriend.

Wilson then stabbed his victim three times, before forcefully pushing and kicking the injured man out of the address and into the street.

Paramedics carried out the life-saving procedure inside the ambulance yards from the scene. They then took the victim to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) for surgery.

In the event of a major trauma, such as a stabbing, every second counts. As well as being able to call upon specialist trauma skills within our own service, we work closely with Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) to ensure we’re able to provide an enhanced clinical service to those patients who require it. Paul Liversidge, deputy chief executive at North East Ambulance Service

Upon arrest, Wilson claimed the victim “had tried to stab him” and his injuries were caused as a result of a struggle.

Wilson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent on the basis he used excessive self-defence when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on October 20. He also admitted unrelated charges of shoplifting and affray.

A judge subsequently sentenced him to nine years behind bars.