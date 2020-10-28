RSPCA fears 'welfare catastrophe' for horses as downturn hits

The RSPCA has said it fears a "horse welfare catastrophe" because of the upcoming economic downturn.

The charity has confirmed that during the lockdown period from March 23 - September 8 it dealt with 214 "incidents involving horses" in County Durham and 4,479 in the UK overall.

This statement comes in the month that microchipping of horses becomes compulsory but the charity still believes this may not be enough to deal with the issue.

While it rehomed 242 horses last year, 760 remain in its care. During the last recession, in 2009, the RSPCA had 250 horses in its care, rising to almost 1,200 by 2013.

The charity is expecting more horses to be abandoned or neglected as a result of the pandemic and the economic downturn. It is urging people who are looking to take on a horse to think about adopting one from the charity.

Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive of the RSPCA said:

Equine charities fear that autumn will create the perfect storm as grazing decreases, the end of furlough and the deepening recession will see more owners struggling with costs of care leading to neglect and abandonment, yet people have been continuing to breed horses despite Covid. Chris Sherwood, RSPCA

He added:

Alongside this, equine rescues, already reporting a sharp drop in funds, may start to go under as the financial situation bites, which will increase the burden on the RSPCA. We are calling on the Government to step in with financial support as they have for other charities affected by the pandemic and recognise that the vital services provided by the animal welfare sector are under huge strain. Chris Sherwood, RSPCA

Mr Sherwood also said that the RSPCA welcomes the change in the law to make microchipping of all equines mandatory irrespective of age, as it is for dogs, but warned the move was not enough alone to tackle irresponsible breeders.

He commented:

When it came in for dogs, the number of strays reduced by 20% in four years, but unfortunately we just don’t think that’s going to happen for horses. Without rigorous enforcement and tough financial penalties, there is little to stop irresponsible horse owners continuing to breed and dump their animals. Chris Sherwood, RSPCA

He pointed out that local authorities - which are in charge of enforcing equine identification rules - are also struggling financially.

The charity’s rehoming campaign Adoptober has been launched, with staff keen to showcase the versatility and capability of the horses they rescue.