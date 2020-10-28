Search for safe venues for the vulnerable backed by Northumbria PCC McGuinness

A community group is looking for venues to sign-up to a scheme designed to support the vulnerable in Northumberland and has the backing of Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

Amble-based Splinter Group supports more than 40 young adults with learning differences and is looking for locations to join its ‘Safe Places’ programme.

This scheme is part of a national network designed to help vulnerable people if they feel scared or at risk while they are out and about in the community and need support right away.

Earlier this year, Splinter Group was awarded almost £4,000 in funding from Ms McGuinness to help them expand the scheme locally to support people with learning difficulties throughout the pandemic, which led to a time of heightened anxieties for many.

Venues which are already on board include Blyth Community Enterprise Centre, Costa Coffee and Newbiggin Maritime Centre.

Members of the group are calling on other local supermarkets, coffee shops and bus stations to get in touch to see if they can help the number of safe spaces grow.

Ms McGuinness, said:

Everyone has the right to feel safe and comfortable when out in their communities and this scheme helps grow people’s confidence, helping people live independently. It can give reassurance to parents and loved ones too. Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner

She added:

With all that’s going on right now, we can’t afford to forget the needs of our vulnerable people – people are still catching buses, going to the shops and they could feel vulnerable at any time. That’s why schemes like this are vital. Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner

Frank of the SpLinter Group explains: