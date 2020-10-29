Attack on firefighters in Newcastle condemned

Teenagers have been warned they face arrest following an attack on firefighters in Newcastle.

Last night a team from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports that children had set a fire on the waste ground near Woodstock Road in Scotswood.

When they arrived their fire engine came under attack by the teenagers who lit the fire.

Firefighters were attacked with bricks and stones with the teenagers also lighting new fires while the original blaze was extinguished.

Police officers attended the scene and the children fled the area.

Nobody was injured in the incident but one fire engine has been damaged.

The damaged fire engine (inset one of the rocks thrown at it). Credit: Northumbria Police.

Neighbourhood Inspector Julie Rana, of Northumbria Police, said

The behaviour on display last night was horrendous and there is absolutely no place for it in our communities. It is not the first time we have seen firefighters attacked during their tour of duty and it’s difficult to comprehend why anyone thinks it’s acceptable. Insp Julie Rana, Northumbria Police

Throwing stones and bricks could cause serious injury to those emergency responders but children are also putting the wider community at risk. These fires are a waste of time for these emergency responders and put lives at risk by tying them up at incidents of this nature. Insp Julie Rana, Northumbria Police

She also called on parents int he community to help with the police's enquiries.

Due to Coronavirus legislation children shouldn’t be socialising with friends in large groups anyway and they certainly shouldn’t be setting fires. Please make sure you know where your children are because if we find them engaging in this type of behaviour then they will be arrested. Insp Julie Rana, Northumbria Police

Chief Fire Officer at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Chris Lowther, echoed the police's comments and branded attacks on fire crews "unacceptable".

He said:

We’re seeing attacks on crews happening more often, I don't want to go to a firefighter's home and have to tell their family they have been injured in an attack. Fortunately the crew were uninjured last night but we now have a fire appliance which will need to undergo costly repairs because of the dangerous actions of these individuals. Chris Lowther, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Mr Lowther added:

Attacks on firefighters has to stop, it’s putting lives at risk. Chris Lowther, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service has provided the police with CCTV footage of the attack. Mr Lowther said he wanted those responsible to be found.

Anyone with any information can contact officers through the Northumbria Police website quoting log 821 28/10/20 or by calling officers on 101.