Information for Virgin Media viewers

We want to let you know about some good news if you watch us on cable that will ensure you receive the correct news service, we broadcast for the region in full HD.

From next Tuesday, November 3rd, Virgin Media will broadcast ITV News Tyne Tees on channel 103.

That's also a new number for the ITV HD channel on Virgin which is switching from channel 113.

It means all the satellite and cable providers will now be broadcasting the news for your part of our region on ITV HD on channel 103. Freeview is unaffected.

So, the correct channel to watch is:

Sky, Freesat and Virgin Media ITV HD on Channel 103.

