Seven North East council leaders have 'serious concerns' about NHS demand

The leaders of seven North East councils have "serious concerns" about pressure on the local NHS.

They have urged the public to make extra efforts to follow public health guidelines to try and reduce the spread of Covid-19.

This call came at me meeting of the seven leaders - from County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland councils - as well as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumbria, Kim McGuinness, and the North of Tyne Mayor, Jamie Driscoll.

In a statement they pointed to rising bed occupancy in these areas and the pressure it could put on the NHS.

They also said that "Halloween cannot be seen as an excuse to trick and treat or hold house parties which could have devastating consequences".

Read the full statement below.