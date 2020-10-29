Police responding to report of Blyth fight discover cannabis farm

Police in Northumberland responding to reports of a fight discovered a cannabis farm in Blyth.

Officers were called to a flat on Hodgsons Road. The occupants had fled the scene and when police carried out a search of the loft they found cannabis plants.

All equipment and paraphernalia has now been seized as part of Project Aurora.

You can watch a video of the police search here:

Project Aurora is a week of action to 'tidy up the streets of Blyth'. Police are working with the council and other partners.