Remembrance Day: WW2 jeep on display at Sunderland's Bridges shopping centre
Management at the Bridges shopping centre in Sunderland say they're doing all they can to ensure traditional acts of remembrance can still take place this year, despite the pandemic.
In the run up to Remembrance Day, on 11 November, shoppers will be able to see a genuine military WW2 jeep, which is on display in the mall.
Management say that on Sunday, 8 November, at 11am precisely, the shopping centre will fall silent for two minutes as "a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the great war as well as all conflicts since".
Staff at the centre and visitors who are at the Bridges at the appointed time will be asked to stand in silence to remember those who died.
Every year, like people and organisations across the UK, we pay our respects to those who have died. So many charities are struggling this year caused by soaring demand for support and lost fundraising income due to the pandemic. We want people to know that they can still buy their poppies here and mark the occasion, as they normally would do – in safety.