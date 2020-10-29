Management at the Bridges shopping centre in Sunderland say they're doing all they can to ensure traditional acts of remembrance can still take place this year, despite the pandemic.

In the run up to Remembrance Day, on 11 November, shoppers will be able to see a genuine military WW2 jeep, which is on display in the mall.

Management say that on Sunday, 8 November, at 11am precisely, the shopping centre will fall silent for two minutes as "a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the great war as well as all conflicts since".

Staff at the centre and visitors who are at the Bridges at the appointed time will be asked to stand in silence to remember those who died.