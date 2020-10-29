Retired police dog needs forever home to 'put his paws up'

Durham Constabulary is appealing for help to find a retired police dog a forever home.

Buzz is a German Shepherd. He is seven years old and officers say he needs "a loving home to put his paws up".

Buzz is very active and strong-willed so he will need an owner who is confident with the breed and has previous experience. Buzz is happier with larger dogs who are well-balanced and sociable. He loves nothing more than muddy puddles and a good back scratch although he cannot be re-homed in a household with children or small pets. Durham Constabulary

Police are inviting any potential new owners to contact them by emailing Ann.Younghusband@durham.pnn.police.uk