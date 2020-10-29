Tees Valley 'to be taken into Tier 3'

The Tees Valley looks set to be taken into Tier 3 - the highest level of Government Covid-19 restrictions.

The Government informed the leaders of leaders of Redcar and Cleveland, Darlington, Stockton and Hartlepool Councils as well as the Mayor of Middlesbrough, Andy Preston, and the Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen, of its intention to do this last night.

Such a move would see bans on socialising with people from outside their household or social bubble in any indoor venue, private garden or outdoor hospitality venue. Pubs would have to close unless they serve "substantial" meals and overnight stays outside the are would be advised against.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Cllr Mary Lanigan, leader of Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, said:

The Government informed us late last night of their intention to take the Tees Valley into Tier Three restrictions. We have had an initial meeting with Ministers this afternoon where they again stressed this intention due to the current infection rate and the increased number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19. Cllr Mary Lanigan, Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council