Teesside-born artist hopes painting will raise thousands for cancer battle

An internationally-renowned artist from the region has created an artwork which it’s hoped could raise tens of thousands of pounds to support the families of Covid victims.

Mackenzie Thorpe’s A Light in the Storm was inspired by a woman who lost her father to the illness at the height of the pandemic. Since then she’s been helping others deal with their grief.

The Middlesbrough-born artist met Eloise Herridge for the first time this week, at his gallery in Richmond, North Yorkshire.

Our reporter Julia Breen went to meet both of them.