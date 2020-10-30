Cleveland Police issue dispersal orders ahead of 'Mischief Night'

Cleveland Police have issued six dispersal orders around Stockton on what's commonly known as 'Mischief Night'.

They came into force at 3pm on Friday until Saturday and further orders may be issued throughout the evening/ weekend.

Billingham - The Causeway, Pentland Avenue and the outer perimeter of John Whitehead Park.

Ingleby Barwick - Ingleby Way, Blair Avenue, Barwick Way to the rear Romano Park and the cycle track to the rear of Myton Road shops.

Mandale and Victoria (Thornaby) - Queens Avenue, Thornaby Road, Windsor Road, Humber Road, Baysdale Road, Mitchell Avenue, Acklam Road and A1130.

Norton - Norton Avenue, Somerset Road, Waterford Road and Raleigh Road.

Stockton Town Centre - Bath Lane, Bishopton Lane, North Street, Nelson Terrace, Prince Regent Street, Yarm Lane, Bridge Road, Tower Street and Riverside.

Tilery and Portrack - Norton Road, Bowron Street, The Black Path, Portrack Lane and Ross Road to the south side of Lustrum Beck.

Anyone involved in, or believed is likely to become involved in any antisocial behaviour, can be directed to leave this area immediately by an Officer, PCSO or Special Constabulary.

Superintendent Sharon Cooney from the force also said they will use new legislation brought in for Covid-19 on any troublemakers.