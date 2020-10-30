Man jailed for affray in connection with death of Luke Jobson in Yarm

A man has been jailed for 21 months for affray following the death of Luke Jobson in Yarm.

22 year old Luke from Thornaby went missing after a night out the the town on January 26th 2019.

20 year old Edwin Taha of Lavender Way, Norton was handed a 21 month prison sentence after pleading guilty to affray. He was also ordered to serve an additional four years and four months for five further charges in relation to the possession and supply of cocaine, MDMA and ketamine.

Taha was described as the ring leader of the group that chased Luke along Yarm High Street before a noxious substance, believed to be pepper spray was sprayed in his eyes.

EDWIN TAHA Credit: Cleveland Police

A second man, 19 year old Ali Abdulmajieed of Corvus Drive, Stockton also admitted affray and was sentenced to 15 months suspended for 18 months. Teesside Crown Court heard he had been driving the car that pursued Luke.

Ali Abdulmajieed. Credit: GAZETTE MEDIA COMPANY SYNDICATION

While we have proved beyond reasonable doubt that both men were involved in an affray with Luke prior to his death, there is absolutely no evidence to suggest any causal link between their actions and the tragic events which occurred after their attack took place. Chris Atkinson of CPS North East

The pair were among four men set to stand trial accused of affray following the death of the popular 22-year-old engineer.Following the two admissions of guilt, Richard Bennett said the prosecution would not seek to trial matters against the two remaining defendants.The charges against Ryan Alpay, 19, Duneside, Elm Tree, Stockton and Hammad Asif, 18, of Osborne Road, Stockton, will now lie on file.

Following Luke's disappearance an extensive community and police search was immediately carried out. Thousands searched the streets of the town.

On the 28th January Luke's body was discovered in the River Tees.

Search for Luke Jobson Credit: Gazette Media Company Syndication.

In court Luke's mum said he touched the hearts of everyone who knew him because he was kind, gentle and genuine. She said he didn’t have a nasty bone in his body, loved life and was positive, always wanting to be the best he can be.

You all acted like a pack of wolves hunting him down. I know Luke was trying to get away to safety. He was heading towards his auntie’s house and you all made sure that didn’t happen. Whatever happens to each and every one of you it’s never going to be enough. It’s me, Luke’s dad and his sister who are having to live a life sentence. Lisa Jobson, Luke's mother