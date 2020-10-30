Newcastle United issues season ticket information

Newcastle United supporters have been told by the club that they can be refunded for their season tickets or match tickets from last season.

Fans are being asked to contact the club's box office.

It comes after the pandemic forced matches to be played behind closed doors.

The club suspended all one-year season ticket and single match ticket sales for the current season during the summer and provided refunds or account credits to all supporters who were forced to miss the final games of the 2019/20 campaign. However, supporters on long-term price freeze deals have continued to make scheduled payments for the 2020/21 campaign. NUFC

Newcastle United added that the club is waiting for permission for fans to return to St. James’ Park.

Despite months of work to plan for a safe, socially distanced return of supporters, clubs across the country have not yet been given the go-ahead by authorities and an outline date for the return of spectators has yet to be confirmed by the government. NUFC

The club said they made a "broad commitment to refunding season ticket holders at designated stages throughout the season" during an online meeting with supporters.

While the number of matches that will be missed by season ticket holders is still to be determined, the club has told fans their payments can be used to pay off 2021/22 season tickets or they can claim refunds by contacting the box office.