Northumbria PC crowned Britain's Strongest Police Woman

An officer from Northumbria Police has been crowned Britain's Strongest Police Woman.

PC April Casey, 31, has only been lifting weights for four years.

To win the competition, she had to a 110-kilo Yoke over concrete for 15 metres, lift 120-kilo metal frames and haul huge Atlas stones onto a series of platforms.

PC April Casey Credit: Northumbria Police

April said it was a dream come true to bring the trophy home at the first attempt – after being forced to miss the last contest due to injury.

It’s such an amazing thing to be involved in. In my day job as a PC, quite often you see people at their worst and sometimes they don’t really want to see you – especially if you’re turning up at their door to arrest them. So I’ve fallen in love with this sport, there’s a real camaraderie whether you’re training with somebody or competing against them. PC April Casey

The competition is held every year but due to Covid-19, there were only three finalists able to compete this time.

I think there’s a lot of stereotyping when people see women competing in this kind of sport, but look at me – I’m just a local girl who can lift a bit of weight, and now the national trophy is sitting proudly in the North-East. PC April Casey

April started out as a Special Constable with Northumbria Police in 2014 before becoming a Response Officer in Sunderland and South Tyneside three years later.

PC April Casey Credit: Northumbria Police

I guess it’s a fairly unusual sport to get into, but it’s something I can use in everyday life. When I was 17 I once broke down on the side of the road and needed to push my car out of the way to make the road safe for others to keep going - and I couldn’t do it. PC April Casey

April said she recently came across a truck that had broken down and she was able to move it herself.