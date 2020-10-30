Sunderland chef using cookery school to help feed children over half-term

A Sunderland chef is using the cookery school he set up for people living with cancer to help feed children over half-term.

Working with Sunderland City Council, Ryan Riley is providing 500 meals during the school break.

It follows the decision by government not to extend free school meals during the holidays.

Ryan Riley set up Life Kitchen, the UK's first cookery school for people living with cancer after his mum died from the disease.

He has not been able to run classes during the pandemic but said he felt compelled to do something with the space he has to help others.

