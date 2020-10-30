Tier 3 restrictions for Tees Valley not until next week

The Tees Valley won't go into Tier 3 lockdown restrictions until next week at the earliest as talks with ministers paused on Friday.

The Government informed the leaders of Redcar and Cleveland, Darlington, Stockton and Hartlepool Councils as well as the Mayor of Middlesbrough, Andy Preston, and the Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen, of its intention to move the area into the top tier this week.

Such a move would see bans on socialising with people from outside their household or social bubble in any indoor venue, private garden or outdoor hospitality venue.

Pubs would have to close unless they serve "substantial" meals and overnight stays outside the are would be advised against.

We are having ongoing discussions with the Government about its intention to take the Tees Valley into Tier Three restrictions. “Nothing has been agreed and we anticipate further discussions on Monday. We will continue to prioritise the health and wellbeing of our residents, supporting businesses and saving jobs as we press for the best possible outcome for the Tees Valley. Cllr Mary Lanigan, Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council

Meanwhile the Conservative MP for Redcar, Jacob Young, has said there will be support for businesses if tier 3 comes in and he hopes that gyms, salons and Leisure Centres will be able to stay open.