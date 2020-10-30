The University of York’s Sport Village will reopen its doors to up to 1,200 children for swimming classes after the pandemic forced its closure.

The York Sport swimming scheme closed on the 18 March, along with other sport facilities during the national lockdown. It is due to reopen on November 2.

Most sports facilities reopened to staff, students and members of the public on the August 10, but swimming lessons remained closed until further health and safety work could be done on the pool changing areas.

A heated marquee has now been installed as a temporary changing area to enable a one-way access to the pool, with the use of existing changing rooms upon exit.

The most significant challenge for us, and indeed all pool operators around the UK during the pandemic, has been the ability to provide changing facilities that ensures social distancing can be maintained whilst inside the changing area, as well as through the routes to access the pool Keith Morris, Head of Sport at York Sport Village

York’s Town Crier, Ben Fry, will officially open the York Sport Village Swimming facility.