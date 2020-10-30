Yorkshire Ripper reportedly being treated in Durham Hospital

The Yorkshire Ripper is understood to have been taken to hospital in Durham for treatment.

Serial killer Peter Sutcliffe was reportedly transported to the University Hospital of North Durham, which is near the maximum-security Frankland Prison.

He is serving a life sentence for the murder of 13 women across Yorkshire and the North West between 1975 and 1980.

Sutcliffe was jailed for life in 1981 and, after a long spell in Broadmoor Hospital in Berkshire, he was transferred to HMP Frankland in 2016 after being deemed stable enough to serve time in prison.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "We don't comment on individual prisoners."