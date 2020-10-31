Tributes paid to Berwick teenager who died following car crash

Tributes have been paid to a teenage girl from Berwick who died following a car crash in Northumberland.

At about 8.30pm on Monday (26 October) police received a report that a silver Nissan Pixo had collided with a tree near the village of Edlingham.

Emergency services attended the scene on the B6341 between Alnwick and Rothbury and the 18-year-old male driver and his 17-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital.

The teenage girl had been in hospital in a critical condition since the collision but passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday.

She has been named by police as Chelsea Gillie.

In a statement, her family said: “Chelsea was a daughter, sister and friend who was taken too soon from all those who loved her. She had her whole life ahead of her. Sleep tight and rest in peace baby girl.”

The 18-year-old driver was not seriously injured and was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Neil Graham, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, has continued to appeal for anyone who may have seen the vehicle on Monday evening to contact police.

He said: “We still need to speak to anyone who may have seen the Nissan Pixo being driven in the Edlingham and Longframlington areas on Monday evening.

“If you were driving in the area and have any dash-cam footage then we would ask you to review it to see if you captured the vehicle in question.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, could help us build up a picture of what happened.”

Anyone who wants to report information to police can do so online at the Northumbria Police website quoting log 1095 26/10/20. You can also call 101.