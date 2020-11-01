Savannah Marshall has become only the third North East boxer to win a world title.

The 29 year old, from Hartlepool, claimed the world middleweight belt on Saturday (31 October), stopping Scotland's Hannah Rankin in the seventh round at Wembley.

Marshall is the first woman from the region to become a global boxing champion.

She was on top throughout before stepping on the gas in the seventh of the scheduled ten rounds, with a couple of body shots amid a flurry of activity which forced Rankin to take a knee.

While Rankin rose to her feet, referee Phil Edwards waved the fight off as Marshall joined fellow Britons Chantelle Cameron and Terri Harper in becoming a world champion this year.

She said: "I'm over the moon. For months now, I've watched all the other Matchroom girls get their chances and grab them with both hands and there have been times when I've thought 'When is my chance ever going to come?'

"Here it did and I've certainly grabbed it with both hands."

This fight was initially supposed to take place a fortnight ago but was moved to Halloween when Marshall's trainer Peter Fury tested positive for coronavirus.