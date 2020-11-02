Emergency services ask everyone to show respect this Bonfire Night

Emergency services across Tyne and Wear are asking everyone to show respect this Bonfire Night and keep pressure off frontline staff.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is joining forces with Northumbria Police and North East Ambulance Service to help keep people safe this bonfire and fireworks season.

With many organised events cancelled, emergency services are preparing for a busier night than usual as people celebrate in their own gardens.

While most people enjoy fireworks responsibly, in the wrong hands they can cause real misery. Remember that fireworks are explosives, and as such should be treated with respect and only used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and the Firework Code. Please don’t put extra pressure on firefighters or the emergency services this Bonfire period. Richie Rickaby Area Manager for Community Safety at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

The emergency services in the North East are urging people not to take risks and put their lives at risk by adding pressure on the emergency services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

We want everyone to stay safe this bonfire night so we ask that people follow all the advice around both fireworks and keeping safe from COVID-19. “Please use our services wisely this year and only call 999 in a life-threatening situation and respect our staff and help to keep them safe so that they can respond to others in emergencies. North East Ambulance Service Deputy Chief Executive, Paul Liversidge

