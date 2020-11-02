North East prepares for start of second national COVID-19 lockdown

The North East is preparing for the start of a second national lockdown which it is hoped will help curb the spread of COVID-19 across England.

People in the region are coming to terms with the news announced by the Prime Minister on Saturday night and how it will impact their daily life over the next four weeks.

The restrictions, which will initially be imposed from 12.01am on Thursday the 5th November until the 2nd of December across the whole of England, include:

Businesses being ordered to close include, pubs, bars and restaurants - except for takeaway and delivery.

Non-essential shops will close, as will leisure facilities like gyms and businesses providing services such as hairdressing or beauty treatments.

Education settings, such as schools, colleges, universities and nurseries will be allowed to remain open.

Places of worship will only be allowed to open for private prayer, meaning services will be banned.

Funerals will still be allowed to take place, with a maximum of 30 people and linked events such as stone settings and ash scatterings can continue with a maximum of 15 people.

Weddings will not be permitted to take place except in "exceptional circumstances".

International travel out of the country, except for essential work reasons, will be banned and anyone returning to England will be forced to quarantine for two weeks.

Furlough payments at 80 per cent have been extended for the duration of the new restrictions.

However, the leader of Newcastle City Council Nick Forbes has questioned why Northern areas under the most severe local 'tiered' restrictions were only offered a 67% per cent furlough scheme, when workers are now being supported with 80% furlough payments following the announcement of a national lockdown.

Mr Forbes also told ITV Tyne Tees local leaders were still working to implement local 'tiered' restrictions on Friday night - just 24 hours before the Prime Minister announced the national November lockdown for England.

The leaders of the seven North East local authorities, spanning Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham, have released a statement calling on the public to keep doing their bit so that the region can get out of lockdown in a better position.

READ THEIR STATEMENT IN FULL:

On Saturday evening we all learned that this region along with the rest of England is heading into lockdown from Thursday.

Now, more than ever, we must continue the collective resolve we have all shown thus far to help get the rate of Covid infections under control.

The graphs presented at the Prime Minister’s press conference highlighted the North East as the only region where infections rates had slowed.

This is thanks to the support we have received from the overwhelming majority of people adhering to the rules since we introduced restrictions ahead of the tiered system.

It means we enter the new lockdown in a better position than most and we will seek to work with the government to use this time effectively to plan a way out of the restrictions and to build on the relative success we have achieved so far.

It is imperative that we have a Test, Trace and isolate system which is responsive, effective and joined up, led at a local level by our public health experts. This is something we have been asking of government for some time.

A covid hub, in partnership with colleagues in the NHS is taking shape with the lighthouse laboratory planning across Newcastle and Gateshead, to support the whole region and beyond. This is a real opportunity to be in a state of readiness, where local response can lead the national efforts – with clear communication to our communities when an outbreak occurs.

Deploying central resources more effectively will make this possible and it will also allow us to be prepared to quickly roll out any vaccination when it comes on stream in a coherent, targeted way.

Protecting the most vulnerable people in our region remains our priority – so we will look forward to more detail from government on what measures are being put in place to help us support those who are shielding.

Supporting our local economy is also critical and we welcome the fact the Chancellor is extending the furlough scheme to help protect jobs and prevent more families from suffering hardship. We also welcome the extension of mortgage holidays, business support grants and the promise of additional funding to local authorities to help businesses in our areas.

We want to work in genuine partnership with the government to build on the lessons learned, the measures which have worked and to get into a position where we can relax the restrictions as quickly as possible.

Throughout this crisis we have stayed together as a region, working across boundaries in a consistent, cohesive way, with demonstrable results. Ahead of Thursday’s national restrictions, we have agreed this will be the approach we continue to take.

Please continue to do your bit; reduce your social contact – wash your hands for 20 seconds regularly; wear face coverings in all settings you are required to do so; and stay two metres apart and only mix in your households, support bubbles or with one other person from a different household when exercising outdoors.

We urge everyone to adopt the new rules and guidance now and not wait until Thursday. Continue to protect yourselves, your family, friends and community and help our great region get the virus under control.

Thank you.

A woman wearing a face mask walks by the Tees Transporter Bridge in Middlesbrough. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

On Teesside, Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston has urged people in the region to follow the rules of a second lockdown to protect the NHS.

Meanwhile, figures released by Public Health England for the week ending October 28 show that of the 12 local authority areas in the north-east, two-thirds are currently recording a drop in coronavirus case rates.

Stockton-on-Tees has the highest rate, but the level has fallen from 455.0 to 379.5.

Darlington, Durham, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Redcar & Cleveland and South Tyneside are also showing a fall.

Northumberland has the lowest rate in the region: 190.1, up from 167.8.

