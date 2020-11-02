Pixies, Becky Hill and DMA's head to Newcastle to kick off summer of live music

The legendary alternative rock outfit Pixies, pop's Becky Hill and the Australian indie band DMA's will head to Newcastle next summer as live music returns to the city centre.

'Live From Times Square' is the event organisers say "will welcome music's return to the North East". The staging opposite the Centre for Life will host big names this summer.

Becky Hill Credit: JAC Media

DATES:

DMA's - 4th August

Becky Hill - 5th August

Pixies - 6th August

The 5,000 capacity inner-city gathering has previously welcomed the likes of Fatboy Slim, The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, The Libertines, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Manic Street Preachers.

We've had some iconic shows at this event in the past with the likes of Fatboy Slim and Manic Street Preachers and we're looking forward to many more nights like those. Our team is fully committed to getting the live music scene back in action and thriving once again and we're delighted to welcome an all-star cast of headliners in Pixies, Becky Hill and DMA's. Festival Organiser Steve Davis

DMA's Credit: JAC Media

More dates are set to be announced and tickets for the first three Live From Times Square shows will go on sale Friday 6th November at 10am.