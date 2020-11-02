Police find cannabis farms worth £1.5m during Wearside drugs raids

Northumbria police have found cannabis farms worth £1.5 million during Wearside drugs raids.

Officers executed three warrants across Hendon, Ashbrooke and Hetton-le-Hole in October following reports from residents about suspected drug supply in the areas. They discovered 3,000 plants in three cannabis farms.

These types of sophisticated operations often have links to serious and organised crime, with the money earned from them used to fund other criminality. Make no mistake; the three farms that we detected and dismantled will provide a dent in the pockets of organised criminals. Northumbria Police

Investigations are ongoing into each of the discoveries.