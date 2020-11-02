Tributes paid to Redcar radio presenter who died after contracting COVID-19

Tributes have been paid to the award-winning broadcaster Julie Donaldson who has died after contracting COVID-19.

Julie was a much-loved voice on the community radio station Zetland FM.

Her family say she'd been touched by the support she'd received from listeners while she was in hospital, where she'd spent time in intensive care.

One tribute described the fifty-year-old as 'the voice of Redcar', while Cleveland Police also paid tribute to Mrs Donaldson, who was named Best Female Presenter at the Community Radio Awards in 2018.

Jacob Young, Conservative MP for Redcar, said: "It’s heartbreaking to hear that the beautiful Julie Donaldson, has sadly passed away from a short battle with Covid-19."

He added:

I’ll miss her humour and selfies and the amazing sunrise pictures she managed to take from her spot in the beacon, while we were all still waking up. My thoughts are with her friends at Zetland and elsewhere, and her husband John, who she’d only recently married. I also want to extend my thanks to the team at James Cook for their efforts in helping all those fighting Covid. May she rest in peace. Jacob Young MP, Redcar Conservative MP

READ MORE: