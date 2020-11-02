Wing mirror could be key as police investigate Sunderland 'hit-and-run'

Police believe a wing mirror could be key as they investigate a 'hit-and-run' in Sunderland.

A woman was left seriously injured after being hit by a car on Hall Farm Road at 7.10pm on November 1.

It was reported that a 53-year-old woman was getting into her car when she was hit by a blue Ford Focus.

Police say the Ford Focus had already collided with a stationary vehicle on the same street moments before leaving the scene without stopping.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening but they could be life changing.

Enquiries to identify and locate the driver of the vehicle are ongoing and police are appealing for help.

The wing mirror was broken off the nearside of a vehicle during the collision. Police are asking anyone who sees a Ford Focus missing a wing mirror to contact them on 101.