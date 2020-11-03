Devoted lollipop lady celebrates 50 year anniversary

Devoted lollipop lady Dot Thompson, from North Shields, is celebrating her 50th anniversary in the job.

Known by locals as ‘Dot the Lollipop’, the 76-year-old rides her bike to St Joseph’s RC Primary School on Wallsend Road for her patrol duties.

Dot has helped generations of families cross the road, as well as pupils who went on to become teachers at the school.

It’s a way of life for me. There’s a hell of a lot to be said for staying in the job you love. I really enjoy speaking to the children and their parents too. The weather can be awful in winter, but the way I look it is I would have to go out anyway for food or fresh air, so why not do this? Dot Thompson

Dot started out as a relief lollipop lady in 1970, providing cover at locations across the borough, including St Joseph’s, when colleagues were sick or on holiday. Her first pay packet was £5.

Dot has helped generations cross the road Credit: North Tyneside Council

After a few years, the opportunity arose for a permanent position next to St Joseph’s and she has been there ever since.

Dot says the job has remained largely the same and added that she even wears the same shorts when it's hot.

The road has got busier, but I’ve honestly never had any nastiness from a motorist. I have to say that taxi drivers have always been the best for stopping. Dot Thompson

In 1977 she came second in a competition, hosted by TV presenter Ed Stewart, to find the best lollipop person in the United Kingdom. And she was awarded an MBE in 2008 recognition of her road safety and charitable work.

I remember the postman holding out the letter from the Queen – it was like something from a Walt Disney fairytale, all it needed was to be a on a silver platter... I’ve always loved the Royal Family and was presented the MBE by Prince Charles – he was marvelous. Dot Thompson

Now, after five decades of helping to keep children safe, Dot is considering hanging up her hi-vis jacket.

Thankfully, I’ve been very lucky with my health. I’m quite mobile which has meant I’ve been able to continue for as long as I have. Over the last couple of years, I thought that it would be great to get to 50 years and then, if I left, I would be going out with a bang. But it feels like this year has been cancelled because of coronavirus, so who knows? Dot Thompson

Pupils at St Joseph’s RC Primary School have prepared cards for Dot while the school presented her with a special painting and a lollipop-shaped cake.