A holiday-maker caught trying to import CS gas, batons and stun guns ‘for a prank’ has been handed a suspended sentence.

Gary Wilson was caught by staff at Newcastle Airport as he returned home from a holiday to Bulgaria last summer.

The 51-year-old was stopped by customs officers who uncovered the haul of weapons bought as "gifts and to prank his friends" while searching his suitcase.

A total of eight stun torches and another stun device were discovered alongside five CS gas canisters and two extendable batons.

During police interview, he confessed he had hidden the items in his case because he knew he shouldn’t have brought them into the country, but thought it was worth the risk.

Wilson appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, October 30 where he was handed a suspended sentence for the offences.

We take a strong stance against anyone who buys, sells or imports offensive weapons such as CS gas, stun devices and knives - and will continue to work alongside our partners to ensure items like this do not make it into our communities. Detective Chief Inspector Mick Kirtley from the North East Regional Special Operation Unit

Wilson, of Ridgeway in Birtley pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing prohibited weapons and one count of having an offensive weapon. He was sentenced to 16 months suspended for two years and given 211 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £450 in costs and a £140 surcharge at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, October 30.