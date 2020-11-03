Identity of man who killed in Washington collision named by police

A man who died following a collision near Washington has been named by police.

At around 8.30am on Sunday Northumbria Police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A1231 near to Washington Academy.

It was reported that a black-coloured Citroen DS3 was travelling on the eastbound carriageway when it then left the road and came to rest in the school field.

Emergency services attended and the sole occupant, Tom Dixon, 30, of Seaham, was found deceased.

His family are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers and have asked that their privacy is respected.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing and officers have urged any witnesses to come forward.

PC Thomas Wade, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “This was a tragic incident that sadly resulted in Tom’s death and our thoughts go out to his family and friends as they attempt to come to terms with their loss.

“We will continue to offer them any support they need at this devastating time.

“We are determined to find out the events that immediately preceded this collision and we are again asking members of the public who may have seen anything to come forward.

“If you were driving in the area on Sunday morning, please check any dashcam footage – and let us know if you saw a black Citreon or anything that looks suspicious.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove the key to giving Tom’s family the answers they deserve.”