North East records highest rate of COVID-19 deaths since late May

The number of weekly deaths involving coronavirus across England and Wales is at its highest since early June, new statistics show.

In the North East, there were 114 deaths involving coronavirus. That figure is an increase on the 93 deaths during the previous week and the highest number in the region since late May.

Figures show the overall number of deaths in the North East in the week ending 23 October was 16.1% above the 5-year average.

It comes as the region prepares for the start of a second national lockdown which it is hoped will help curb the spread of the virus across England.

A total of 978 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending October 23 mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is the highest number of deaths involving COVID-19 since the week ending June 12 and is up from 670 deaths in the week to October 16 - a jump of 46%.

Of the 978 deaths that involved COVID-19, 874 had this recorded as the underlying cause of death (89.4%) and of the 1,719 deaths that involved influenza and pneumonia, 302 had the cause coded as its underlying cause (17.6%), the ONS said.

The number of deaths in hospitals was above the five-year average in the week ending October 23 with 14 more deaths, the first time since the week ending May 15 (614 more).

The numbers of deaths in private homes and care homes also were above the five-year average at 959 and 39 more deaths respectively.

In England, the total number of deaths increased from 9,833 in the week to October 16 to 10,070 in the week to October 23.

