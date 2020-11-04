Durham Cathedral launches Christmas card appeal to support the vulnerable

People are being asked to reach out to some of the most vulnerable communities in the region by joining a Christmas card appeal.

Durham Cathedral and County Durham Community Foundation are launching ‘Comfort and Joy’, a joint Christmas appeal.

Organisers say they are concerned about loneliness amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a national lockdown. They say the aim of the appeal is to share the "warmth and friendship of the Christmas season with individuals and families whose lives have been affected".

From November 4th, people can send specially-designed Christmas cards, featuring the Cathedral and signed by the Dean, to a stranger or a loved one who may be feeling more isolated than usual.

Proceeds of the appeal will be used to support people across the region during the coming second period of coronavirus restrictions.

Cards will be delivered, on behalf of the appeal, by six local charities:

PACT House

Women Today NE

Faith in Our Communities

Lifeline Community Action

Handcrafted Projects

Just for Women

These charities focus on supporting low-income families, the homeless, and those with mental health conditions.