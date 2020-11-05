'Devastated' grassroots sports clubs in the North East forced to close

Video report by Katie Cole, who has been speaking to sports clubs in our region who say they're devastated to be closing again.

All non-professional organised sport is now banned, even those outdoors.

While elite sport can continue behind closed doors, training and matches at grassroots level will be suspended, putting more pressure on club finances.

The stricter measures are aimed at reducing social contact to limit the spread of the virus.

The decision has angered some with the government being urged to rethink plans. Tennis courts, golf clubs and swimming pools were hoping for a last minute reprieve given the socially distanced nature of the sport.

The government has confirmed that school sport can continue.

Read more: