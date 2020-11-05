Morpeth’s outdoor food markets will go ahead through November

It's been confirmed that Morpeth’s outdoor food markets will be taking place throughout the month of November.

Events will begin with the monthly Farmers’ Market on November 7.

Essential produce and products will be trading as usual at the market, with some non-essential traders operating on a pre-order click and collect service.

The team behind Morpeth Markets will also host a special Christmas Foodie Market on November 14.

On November 28, the monthly Street Food Market will return and the weekly Wednesday market will operate as usual throughout the month, but this will be essential traders only.

Safety measures will include a one-way system as well as other social distancing and COVID-19 control measures.