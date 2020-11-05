Sage Gateshead to stream live concerts online during national lockdown

Sage Gateshead has announced that the ‘Sage Live 2020’ series of concerts will now be streamed online.

The venue re-opened for live performances at the end of October but it has had to close again because of the national lockdown.

The changes in government Covid guidelines means that Sage Gateshead is unable to host audiences for the remaining live performances. The team has chosen to stream the concerts online instead.

Four Sage Live 2020 concerts were able to go ahead before changes in guidance were announced.

Performances, which will be streamed from the stage of the Sage One hall, include:

Orchestra of Sage Gateshead, Royal Northern Sinfonia

RNS Moves, a Pay What You Decide concert with an inclusive ensemble of disabled and non-disabled musicians

Mercury Prize nominees Lanterns on the Lake

The Futureheads performing a special acoustic show

British-Bahraini trumpet player Yazz Ahmed

The Futureheads Credit: Paul Alexander

We’ve always known how much audiences and musicians value live music, and our recent experience of inviting them back to our building was a very positive one. Whilst not the same as coming to Sage Gateshead, we hope audiences will continue to enjoy these shows in live stream. We look forward to welcoming socially distanced audiences back to Sage Gateshead. Abigail Pogson, Managing Director of Sage Gateshead

Ticket holders for the remaining ‘Sage Live 2020’ performances will be contacted directly and offered a full refund.