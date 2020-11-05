Staying safe in the North East and North Yorkshire this Bonfire Night

There are usually organised events across the North East and North Yorkshire to mark Guy Fawkes Night, but as England enters a second Covid lockdown, people are being warned to think twice about having a firework display or bonfire at home.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) warns that despite safety warnings every year, firework celebrations still end in painful injuries for too many people, including very young children.

Advice on the RoSPA website says: "Injury figures support the advice that the safest place to enjoy fireworks is at a large public display - far fewer people are injured here than at smaller family or private parties.

"But if you’ll be having a firework party at home, you can make the occasion fun and safe for everyone by following the Firework Code, as well as some sparkler and bonfire safety tips."

The Firework Code advises that: "only adults should deal with setting up firework displays, the lighting of fireworks and the safe disposal of fireworks once they have been used (and remember, alcohol and fireworks don't mix!). Children and young people should be supervised, and watch and enjoy fireworks at a safe distance."

RoSPA offers the following tips:

"Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable, and check the time you can legally set off fireworks

Only buy fireworks which carry the CE mark, keep them in a closed box and use them one at a time

Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary

Light the firework at arm's length with a taper and stand well back

Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

Never return to a firework once it has been lit

Don't put fireworks in pockets and never throw them

Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators

Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire

Make sure that the fire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving."

