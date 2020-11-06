Tom Cuthbertson came up with the idea of a tribute path after his 17-year-old son was killed in Afghanistan in 2008.

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, almost one hundred new stones have been unveiled on the National Veterans' Walk in Sunderland.

The tribute path to commemorate the service of both past and present military personnel was the idea of Tom Cuthbertson, whose 17-year-old son was killed in Afghanistan in 2008.

The new stones, each bearing the name of a fallen or living veteran, were installed in Sunderland's Mowbray Park this week, adding to the 700 already there.

In November 2016, the Veterans' Walk campaign laid its first granite stones.

Names added to the stones have been submitted from across Sunderland and the North East, but also from as far away as Australia.

Tom is a former paratrooper and the project is also supported by businessman Rob Deverson.

The Walk also recognises veterans who are still with us. The 35lb (15kg) granite flagstones each have the name of a former or serving member of HM Armed Forces.

