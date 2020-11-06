Durham University to pilot new Covid-19 test with results in 30 minutes

Durham University will take part in a pilot of a new Covid-19 test, that would give results in just 30 minutes.

The Lateral Flow Test (LFT) is one of a number of new tests currently being piloted across the UK.

The LFT would still involve a swab of the throat and nose, but it's hoped it will also identify asymptomatic people who can then go into isolation early.

The test aims to identify whether an individual has sufficient viral load, high enough levels of the Covid-19 virus in their body, to make them infectious to others (although they may appear asymptomatic). Durham university

The initiative is being developed by the University in partnership with the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), the University of Oxford (UoO) and Public Health England (PHE).

The testing phases for this new test are all complete. The next phase of the pilot, involving Durham University, will look at where to best use this technology and how it could be operationalised.

Staff and students will receive training in how to take the test, process the test and read the result.

The University is working closely with Durham County Council and other local partners to ensure that the Durham pilot is run in the best interests of its staff, students and the local community and assists the effort to limit and reduce the spread of Covid-19 in County Durham and North East England. Durham University

Initially, all students ‘living in’ at two of the University’s Colleges*, Van Mildert College and Stephenson College, plus all staff working at those two Colleges, will be offered the opportunity to participate in the LFT pilot. This will commence next week.

Case numbers at Van Mildert and Stephenson Colleges have been rising and it is hoped that the LFT pilot will assist in reducing the spread of Covid-19.

The test currently more commonly used in the NHS is the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. All positive LFTs in the pilot will require a confirmatory PCR test in accordance with current public health guidelines.

Participation is entirely voluntary, on an “opt in” basis, and individuals may withdraw from the pilot at any point.